‘Mirzapur’ S3 Review: Only Mirzapur Could Ask for & Deserve This Much Investment

Guddu thought he was a shoo-in as the ‘ruler of Purvanchal’ but his position is deftly challenged by Sharad (Anjumm Sharma), escalating tensions between Mirzapur and Jaunpur. On Guddu’s side are Kaleen’s wife Beena (a brilliant Rasika Dugal) and Golu, acting as the brains of the operation. Keeping in mind Mirzapur’s overarching messaging about the importance of balance, the cunning Beena and the astute Golu are perfect partners for the brash and reckless Guddu.

But Sharad isn't without allies – he has an alliance with the grieving CM Madhuri (Isha Talwar) who is committed to making a ‘peaceful’ Purvanchal. Sharad also has a trump card at his ready. Even beyond this, secondary characters emerge all over the map – some kill, many are killed.