Is It Giving Gilded Couture?: Hilarious Twitter Reactions to Met Gala Outfits

The star studded Met Gala 2022 had the outfit brief of Gilded Glamour and many celebrities served glamorous and innovative looks. Blake Lively’s transforming dress turned heads and there was an adorable surprise proposal at the Met Gala this year. However, almost like annual tradition, the memes about the gala have returned.

While some people complained about most men turning up to award ceremonies in black suits or tuxedos, others pointed out how some celebrities didn’t meet the brief (the Internet said so, not us).

Take a look at some of the reactions:

