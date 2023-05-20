Memes Flood Desi Twitter As Netizens React To RBI Discontinuing ₹2000 Notes
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
In a surprising turn of events, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the immediate withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 note from circulation.
While the denomination will still be considered a legal tender, individuals can now exchange or deposit the Rs 2,000 notes for other currency denominations at banks until 30 September 30. However, individuals can only deposit or exchange a maximum of Rs 20,000 using the Rs 2,000 notes.
As lawyers, media professionals, and analysts grapple with understanding the intricacies of this decision, netizens have taken to social media to express their reactions in a comical manner.
Ever since the announcement, Desi Twitter is buzzing with hilarious memes as users try to make sense of the sudden withdrawal. Many netizens are finding humor in the irony of discontinuing a denomination when it was originally introduced to combat black money in 2016.
Check out netizen's hilarious reactions as they bid farewell to the short-lived ₹2000 notes: