Meet Sudha Mahalingam, the 70-Yr-Old Solo Traveler That Has Visited 65 Countries

Having traveled about 65 countries, there is no stopping her and her adventures. Right from Finland and Berlin to places closer to home like Goa, there is barely a spot she hasn't been to. A former journalist turned energy consultant, Mahalingam also runs a blog called "Footloose Indian" where she shares her story.

In an interview with travel magazine Conde Nast Traveller, she said, "I am not conscious of my gender and nobody has made me feel conscious of my gender during my travels."

However, the journey isn't always easy, and she has had her fair share of obstacles.