Wife Continues Work, Becomes State’s 1st Female Idol Maker After Husband’s Death

Madhvi Pal, a resident of Jharkhand, has reportedly become the state's first ever female idol maker. The business was originally started by her husband, and she decided to take it over after his demise in 2012.

"I started this in 2012 after my husband died. It was his business. I will continue doing this as long as I am alive," she said in a statement to ANI.

She also talked about how it became even more difficult to continue the business given the difficult circumstances she was in.

"When my husband died, the environment at my house was very depressing because he was the only bread-earner of my family. I have two kids, so after him, the responsibility laid on me and then I decided to carry forward his business because I was left the only provider of my family," she explained.

She also faced skepticism from her workers who were not used to a woman being in charge. They were not sure if Madhvi would be able to pay them their wages, but she not only did that, but also ensured they got their bonuses and payments on time.

Madhvi's idols are sold mostly in nearby villages of Tipudhana and Ramgarh. She has kept the business afloat for almost a decade now, all by herself, and we hope she continues to do so and inspire other women around her too.

(With inputs from ANI).