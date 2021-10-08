Petrol Pump Attendant’s Daughter Gets Accepted Into IIT Kanpur

Arya Rajagopalan with her father.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Arya Rajagopalan, the daughter of a customer attendant at an Indian Oil fuel pump in Kerala, recently got accepted into IIT Kanpur. The Chariman of Indian Oil Corporation, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya took to Twitter to share the news and congratulate Arya.
In his post, he wrote, "Let me share an inspiring story of Arya, daughter of #IndianOil's customer attendant Mr. Rajagopalan. Arya has made us proud by securing entry in IIT Kanpur. All the best and way to go Arya!"
He also uploaded a picture of Arya with her father. Check out the post h
Arya's father had worked at the petrol pump for over 20 years and the chariman made sure to congratulate the whole family for her achievements. A lot of users, including Minister of Petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri also made sure to applaud the young woman. He wrote, "Heartwarming indeed. Arya Rajagopal has done her father Sh Rajagopal Ji & indeed all of us associated with the country’s energy sector immensely proud. This exemplary father-daughter duo are an inspiration & role models for Aspirational New India. My best wishes."
Arya, a former student of National Institute of Technology (NIT), will now join IIT Kanpur for her post-graduate course in Petroleum Engineering, according to a report by The Better India.
Other users online also reacted to the wonderful news. Major Manivannan, a civil servant, also talked about how IOCL provides a fully-paid scholarship to employees' children who have secured admission in the top 500 universities of the world, and how Arya might just qualify.
(With inputs from The Better India).
