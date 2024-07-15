Meet Mayo, the Viral Hindi-Speaking Japanese Content Creator

While she first wanted to become a professional dancer, Mayo from Japan decided to major in Hindi instead (at Osaka University). Years after that decision, she is now a viral sensation for her videos, especially her dance recreations to iconic Bollywood tracks. And while she is known for those videos, she has always tried to bridge the geographical gap between India and Japan through her content.

She created her YouTube channel Mayo Japan a few years ago to make content in Hindi and as her Indian fan base grew, she started making content introducing Indian and Japanese culture to audiences from both countries. One of her visits to India even featured an interview with RRR director SS Rajamouli and actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

You've probably already seen her videos on your feed but here’s a brief glimpse into what made Mayo such an internet sensation.