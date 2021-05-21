Mayim Bialik Posts About Stainless Steel Utensils, Desis React

Mayim Bialik, popularly known for her role as Amy Farrah Fowler in the TV sitcom The Big Bang Theory, recently attracted the attention of Indians on Twitter and Facebook after her post about using stainless steel utensils.

In the post, she talks about how she has made the switch from plastic to stainless steel, and how she buys these utensils from a small business in Indiana.

She writes, "I stopped using plastic years ago because we hippie types are very concerned about the chemicals in plastic. I used thrift store finds for plates and such so that I wasn’t heating up food and feeding my kids with plastic. People thought I was nuts lol. My kids are now 12 and 15, but I still don’t use plastic! I love the stainless steel options now available widely like these from Ahimsa. They’re dishwasher safe and made by a small company in Indiana. The way we feed our families and ourselves does matter and I’m so grateful this company exists!"

Check out the post here: