Hyderabad Cop Offers Lunch Box to Homeless Children in Viral Video

As India deals with the second wave of COVID-19, negativity is all around. RIght from oxygen shortages, to people losing their lives due to unavailability of beds and medical resources, the virus has taken a toll on all of us in a certain capacity.

Amidst this, the good deeds of strangers around the country is exactly what we need and what keeps us going. Here's another similar incident that is bound to lift your spirits:

A lot of users on Twitter are applauding a Hyderabad police officer for offering food from his lunch box to homeless children. Constable Mahesh was on duty when he found two children on the street and he immediately gave them his food.

The incident occurred in Hyderabad's Panjagutta and the video has been shared by Telangana Police's Twitter handle with the caption, "#ActOfKindness Panjagutta Traffic Police Constable Mr. Mahesh while performing patrolling duty noticed two children requesting others for food at the road side, immediately he took out his lunch box & served food to the hungry children."

Check out the full video here: