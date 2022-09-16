‘Queen Behaviour’: Woman Files Case as Man ‘Casually’ Sends Rape Threats Online

Rupali Sharma, lawyer and educator, filed a complaint against the man who repeatedly sent her rape threats.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
We’ve all been conditioned into ignoring trolls for the sad people that they are, and also because they enjoy some serious anonymity, which makes it very difficult to take action against them.
However, this Gurugram-based content creator decided that that wasn’t going to be her case. Rupali Sharma, a lawyer and educator on Instagram with more than 100k followers was being harassed with rape threats repeatedly from a man. Tired of ignoring trolls and letting them get away with such filth, she decided to actually file a complaint against the man.
In an Instagram post, she detailed how she reported the man to the Cyber Crime Police Station in Gurugram. He was then caught, and even put in jail! “IF YOU THINK YOU'LL GET AWAY WITH IT, YOU BETTER CHANGE YOUR MIND. You belong to jail. I'll just keep calling out the creeps, each one of you, just so you know that I am not afraid of you,” wrote Rupali.
It is so inspiring to see someone standing up to trolls, especially in a way that’s so savage. And Instagram agrees! Here are some reactions to Rupali’s way of bringing down the troll.
