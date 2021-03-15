Maths, Physics Not Needed For Engineering Entry; Twitter Reacts

The AICTE said that all higher educational institutions will be permitted to admit students who have not studied Physics and Mathematics in high school for textile, agriculture and biotechnology engineering.

However, the body noted that these subjects remain mandatory for other engineering subjects such as computer science.

AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said that this decision will not be binding on all undergraduate colleges. It was done with the intention of bringing more flexibility in the eligibility criteria of B.Tech and B.E. courses.