Maths, Physics Not Needed For Engineering Entry; Twitter Reacts

Introducing a major reform, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) announced that subjects like Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) would not be compulsory for students aspiring to pursue engineering. This rule has been put in place for some branches of engineering.
Revising the earlier rule that stated students have to study these subjects in high school, the technical education regulator said that it is no longer necessary.
The AICTE said that all higher educational institutions will be permitted to admit students who have not studied Physics and Mathematics in high school for textile, agriculture and biotechnology engineering.
However, the body noted that these subjects remain mandatory for other engineering subjects such as computer science.
AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said that this decision will not be binding on all undergraduate colleges. It was done with the intention of bringing more flexibility in the eligibility criteria of B.Tech and B.E. courses.
Bonding over their struggles of forcefully pursuing these subjects in school, desi netizens shared a bunch of memes.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined