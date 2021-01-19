Watch: Taimur Has a Message for the Paps But Are They Listening?

Privacy has become an extremely controversial issue today. While people find it tough to understand boundaries with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, they are actively disputing WhatsApp’s new privacy policy. The paparazzi is no less. In recent times, the public figure forced to bear the brunt of the paparazzi culture is Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

From what Taimur ate for breakfast to what he wore to a birthday party, the four-year-old is constantly spotted (stalked!) every day. He is a star-kid so there is naturally a certain amount of hype around him, but the paparazzi have gone above and beyond!

Hence, after years of this life, Taimur has finally started reacting to the paps and is fearlessly expressing what he is feeling. Now the only task left is for the paparazzi to get the message and respect the child’s wishes.

