20-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Female RJ of North Kashmir

A graduate in mass communication, Bhat is currently working at Radio Chinar 90.4 FM. It is the first radio station at North Kashmir situated at Sopore. She applied for the job along with 250 other candidates, and was finally selected with 3 other male colleagues.

She runs a programme on Radio Chinar called 'Halla Bol with RJ Samaniya. Talking to ANI, she said, "Journalism was my passion from childhood. I have been working with ‘Kashmir dispatch’ for three years and worked on the ground as well. When I got to know Radio Chinar will have its first radio station in north Kashmir, I thought of giving it the first try. I never thought I will be a Radio Jockey or I will work in a radio station ever."