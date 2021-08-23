20-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Female RJ of North Kashmir

RJ Samaniya Bhat from Radio Chinar 90.4 FM
Samaniya Bhat, a 20-year-old woman from Baramulla has become the youngest RJ of North Kashmir.
A graduate in mass communication, Bhat is currently working at Radio Chinar 90.4 FM. It is the first radio station at North Kashmir situated at Sopore. She applied for the job along with 250 other candidates, and was finally selected with 3 other male colleagues.
She runs a programme on Radio Chinar called 'Halla Bol with RJ Samaniya. Talking to ANI, she said, "Journalism was my passion from childhood. I have been working with ‘Kashmir dispatch’ for three years and worked on the ground as well. When I got to know Radio Chinar will have its first radio station in north Kashmir, I thought of giving it the first try. I never thought I will be a Radio Jockey or I will work in a radio station ever."
She has also encouraged other girls to pursue their passions no matter what comes their way. She believes that if you think you have a spark inside you, you shouldn't let anyone else tell you otherwise.
