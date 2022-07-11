Overworked and Underpaid: Marvel VFX Artists Open Up After Quitting

Marvel is under fire as several VFX artists across the animation ndustry have opened up about the poor working conditions and insufficient compensation they faced while working on their films and shows.

According to a report in The Gamer, many have claimed that Marvel has "one of the worst VFX managements out there" and have requested to never work with them in the future. In extreme cases, artists have been driven to quit the Animation industry, altogether, due to long-time burn outs and adverse mental health effects.