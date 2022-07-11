Overworked and Underpaid: Marvel VFX Artists Open Up After Quitting

A poster from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
(Photo Courtesy: Disney+Hotstar)
Marvel is under fire as several VFX artists across the animation ndustry have opened up about the poor working conditions and insufficient compensation they faced while working on their films and shows.
According to a report in The Gamer, many have claimed that Marvel has "one of the worst VFX managements out there" and have requested to never work with them in the future. In extreme cases, artists have been driven to quit the Animation industry, altogether, due to long-time burn outs and adverse mental health effects.
This surge of allegations came up due to a Reddit thread. In a subreddit called r/VFX, user Independent-Ad419 posted a thread titled "I am quite frankly sick and tired of working on Marvel shows!" where they expressed their frustration after being subjected to critical mental stress and unworkable deadlines "for decades and decades".
In no time, replies poured in reflecting similar experiences, on both Reddit and Twitter. Many pointed out that working with an Entertainment giant like Marvel is not worth tolerating the harmful effects it has on an artist's physical and mental health.
Here are some of the reactions:
Even though this is not the first time such accusations are being levied against Marvel, it is more critical than ever since Marvel is pumping out films and shows without breaks. This surge of content and the constant chatter around it has led fans to overlook the sheer amount of underpaid and overworked artists slogging behind the silver screen.
