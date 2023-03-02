Married Woman Elopes With Another Man; Husband Weds The Lover's Wife As Revenge

Prepare yourself for a tale of love, betrayal and revenge which sounds like it's straight out of a Bollywood movie.

A woman named Ruby Devi from Bihar's Khagaria had tied the knot with a man named Neeraj, back in 2009. Fast forward a few years, Neeraj discovered that his beloved wife was actually having an illicit affair with another man named Mukesh.

In February 2022, Ruby and Mukesh decided to wed each other after eloping together. But wait, it gets even crazier. Turns out, Mukesh was already married to a woman....also named Ruby!

It's like a never-ending loop!