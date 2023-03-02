Married Woman Elopes With Another Man; Husband Weds The Lover's Wife As Revenge
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
Prepare yourself for a tale of love, betrayal and revenge which sounds like it's straight out of a Bollywood movie.
A woman named Ruby Devi from Bihar's Khagaria had tied the knot with a man named Neeraj, back in 2009. Fast forward a few years, Neeraj discovered that his beloved wife was actually having an illicit affair with another man named Mukesh.
In February 2022, Ruby and Mukesh decided to wed each other after eloping together. But wait, it gets even crazier. Turns out, Mukesh was already married to a woman....also named Ruby!
It's like a never-ending loop!
Upset after discovering the news of their elopement, Neeraj decided to file a police case against Mukesh for kidnapping his wife. In his complaint, he claimed that a village panchayat was held to settle the matter but Mukesh refused to comply and has been on the run ever since.
But wait, there's more!
Neeraj, in an act of sweet revenge, decided to marry Mukesh's wife - who is, you guessed it, also named Ruby. And just when you thought the drama was over, they recently tied the knot in February 2023.
Let me take a moment to process this...
To no one's surprise, netizens had a LOT to say about this bizarre news. They reacted in the best way they can: with hilarious memes!
Take a look:
