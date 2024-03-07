'Manjummel Boys' X Review: Chidambaram's Film Is a 'Rollercoaster of Emotions'

X reviews Manjummel Boys.
Filmmaker Chidambaram's most-awaited survival drama Manjummel Boys hit the big screens on 22 February. It stars Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathy, and Jean Paul Lal in the lead roles. The film follows the story of a group of friends, who decide to go for a vacation in Kodaikanal, however things take a wrong turn.
The film opened to largely positive reviews from both the audience and critics. Here's how X (formerly Twitter) users reviewed the film:
One of the users wrote, "My first Malayalam movie on the big screen! I loved it! Thank you for showing the impact of friendship."
Another user wrote, "Waiting for the second half, I already smell a blockbuster."
