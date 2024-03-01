‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’ Review: Where Truth Meets TV

At other points too, when an actor is recreating ‘Rahul’ as phone calls play in the background, bottles of alcohol and snubbed out cigarettes populate the frame – painting a version of Rahul that he probably had little hand in. These are parts where it’s important to remember that while we expect objective truth from the docu-series format, sometimes fiction can creep in, especially in a case where it’s difficult to point out what is truth, half-truth, and lie.

The docu-series doesn’t, however, shy away from presenting evidence. Most interview segments are followed by media reports that speak of developments in the case – most times, these two segments contradict each other. The people on camera are also frequently questioned, presenting a more holistic idea of the versions we’re listening to.

The series also hints at a possible cover-up, talks about Peter Mukerjea’s connections, features harrowing allegations against Indrani’s father, and even hints that the latter controlled people around her with money.