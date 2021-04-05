Mandeep Kaur: From Salesperson to Taxi Driver, Now a Top Cop in NZ

Soon after this job, she also took up jobs driving a taxi in New Zealand. In 2002, when one of her passengers spoke about childhood dreams the psychology behind them, it got her thinking about her own childhood aspirations of becoming a police officer. She wasted no time and immediately decided to apply.

This was also the time her children Amardeep and Parneet had come to live with her.

She talked about her feelings to retired Police Officer John Pegler, who was a receptionist at the women's lodge in Auckland where she stayed. He encouraged her immensely, and helped her out too.

The journey to becoming a police officer was not easy, she had to lose 20 kgs to get fit, and pass swimming tests that required her to bare her legs and arms; something she wasn't entirely prepared for given her background.