Groom Works on Laptop During His Wedding; Internet Is Not Impressed

Groom working on his laptop during wedding ceremony
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @ig_calcutta)
In the past two years, we have become accustomed to working from home. While it has made some things easier, it has also led to blurring the lines of work-life balance. But, for this Kolkata man, working from home has turned a bit extreme.
In a picture that is going viral, the man - dressed up in traditional attire - is seen sitting with his laptop, presumably working, while the pandits are performing rituals for his wedding. It is unclear if the groom was completing his office work, but it's a safe bet, considering many companies still promote toxic work culture and expect employees to work beyond their shifts. Besides this is not the first incident of employees being forced to work without proper leaves or pay.
The picture was posted on instagram with a caption, "When "work from home" stretches you to the next level 😄😄".
Some netizens could relate to the groom and offered their sympathy; While others were not impressed by the groom promoting toxic work practices. This is what they said:
