Woman Hailed for Adding Sex Work as Professional Experience on LinkedIn

Arielle Egozi lists sex work as professional experience on LinkedIn.
(Photo Courtesy: LinkedIn)
Arielle Egozi, a user on LinkedIn, recently posted about how sex work helped her become financially independent. She spoke about how she was able to leave a fancy job with benefits only because she was doing sex work.
Egozi talks about the benefits of sex work and says that she dictated all the terms of her agreement with someone. She charged as much as she wanted to, did things that made her comfortable, and worked in a very safe environment.
"i set and hold boundaries, and engage only in ways that are safe, playful, and abundant for me. i don’t waste my time with anything less. i stopped pitching and negotiating. i have nothing to prove. i’ve done the work up front to make my value evident," she wrote in her post.
She made a very important point about how sex work is not different from any other client work or labour that requires use of one's body. Because of this, she added it to her LinkedIn bio as well.
Egozi works as the Creative Director of 'Do the WerQ,' a digital marketing agency that focuses on furthering the talents of people from the LGBTQIA+ community. Aside from that, she is also the founding member of 'Women of SexTech', an "inclusive community of sex-positive women changing the sex tech industry."
