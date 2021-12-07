Man Sets Fire to $1.8 Million House While Trying to Get Rid of Snakes

Man burns down his house to get rid of snakes in Maryland, USA.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
You might be scared of snakes or even hate them, but not as much as this man who ended up burning down his entire house in attempt to get rid of them.
A man from Maryland was dealing with a snake infestation in his house for quite a while. To get rid of them permanently, he decided to burn coal in his house and use the smoke to scare the snakes away. Who could have thought this would backfire, right?
However, according to CNN, the unidentified man placed the coal very close to combustible materials, eventually causing a big fire that ended up burning his whole house. Pete Pringer, chief spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service shared the pictures of the house on Twitter. Check them out here:
We don't know how smart this was, but one thing is for certain: he definitely got rid of the snakes.
(With inputs from CNN).
