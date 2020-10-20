Twitter Supports 87-Year-Old Mumbai Man Selling Recycled Bags

In the face of these unprecedented times, people across the country are struggling financially. Local vendors have been hit hard by the changes in the economy and are struggling to keep themselves afloat amid the pandemic.

Recently, a video of a Delhi streetside food stall 'Baba ka Dhaba' run by an elderly couple owner went viral. The video garnered a lot of support online as well as offline. With the support of many who came together, locals and celebrities, the same struggling Dhaba has now become the newest place to grab a bite in Delhi!

Now, another similar story of Mumbai's Joshi uncle has gone viral.

Joshi uncle, an 87-year-old Mumbai local, sells self-stitched bags for Rs 40 to 80. He buys bits of fabrics from sofa and curtain makers and stitches them into bags.

Twitter user @ardor_gauri shared his photo, "Uncle Joshi age 87 sells bags of Rs 40 to 80.He buys broken pieces of clothes frm sofa and curtain makers.He himself stitches these bags.He sits at Phadeke Road Dombivali, Mumbai. Let's make Joshi Uncle famous & plz don't forget to buy 1 bag from him."

The tweet received an overwhelming response on Twitter with several celebrities retweeting and also requesting people to reach out to buy at least one bag from him.