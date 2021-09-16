‘PM Modi Sent It’: Man Refuses to Return 5.5 Lakh Credited to Account by Error

A customer at the Gramin Bank, Das claimed that he considered this money as the first instalment of Rs 15 lakh that the Prime Minister had offered to the people, and hence has refused to give it back. He also mentioned that he couldn't return they money because he had spent it all.

"I was very happy when I received the money in March this year. I thought as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised every one of depositing Rs 15 lakh in their bank account, I thought that it could be the first instalment of it. I have spent all the money. Now, I did not have money in my bank account," he told news agency IANS after he was arrested by the police.

He was arrested after the branch manager of Gramin Bank filed a complaint against him.

