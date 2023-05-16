Man Goes Viral For Perfectly Mimicking Delhi Metro Announcements, Check it out

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Man Goes Viral For Perfectly Mimicking Delhi Metro Announcements, Check it out

Krishnansh perfectly imitated the voice of Shammi Narang, the man behind the Delhi metro announcements.
Krishnansh Sharma aced the Delhi metro announcements

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Lately, videos from Delhi metro have been going viral for all the wrong reasons, and are garnering a lot of criticism. But, this clip of a man named Krishnansh Sharma totally acing the Delhi metro announcements has gained a lot of appreciation on the internet.

In the viral video, Krishnansh perfectly imitates the voice of Shammi Narang, the man behind the Delhi metro announcements, baffling the social media users.

According to his Instagram, Krishnansh is an actor and a podcaster. A few days ago, he randomly posted a video where he mimicked the announcement, and the clip had gone viral unexpectedly.

Thrilled by the responses, Krishnansh then posted a second reel with a caption, "Seeing the amazing response on my previous reel, I decided to create another one!"

Unsurprisingly, even this video caught the attention of social media users and they left comments appreciating Krishnansh's unique talent.

A user commented, "Need some more videos like this"

Another user wrote, "Better than original"

Here are some more comments:

