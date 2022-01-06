Twitter on a Roll as Man Named Kovid Kapoor Goes Viral for His Name

Kovid Kapoor.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@kovidkapoor)
A man named Kovid Kapoor has recently gone viral on Twitter for obvious reasons. His name first surfaced after he shared his experience of travelling abroad after the pandemic on Twitter and wrote, “Went outside India for the first time since COVID and got a bunch of people amused by my name. Future foreign trips are going to be fun!”
Kovid is the founder of holiday and travel booking website Holidify.com
His tweet immediately went viral and garnered a lot of funny reactions from netizens online. Kovid then explained how, even though the name was similar, the spelling and pronunciation was different. He also explained what his name meant.
"For those on this thread, wondering what my name actually means - it means scholar / learned. Comes in the Hanumaan Chaleesa. Also, it's pronounced as कोविद not कोविड," he wrote on Twitter.
Kapoor also shared a bunch of funny incidents and things that his friends did or had happened with him during the course of the pandemic.
Right from friends getting him birthday cakes that read “Covid-30”, to mobile operators seeing his name and talking about how they laughed at it, Kapoor has had his share of incidents in the past year and a half.
Kovid drinking Corona beer.
Check out his full thread here:
“Apart from these, there have been tens of funny micro-interactions, with Amazon delivery guys, with electricians, at airport security, at hotel check-ins, etc. The real thrill is before the start of a new interaction - is there gonna be another little joke, or not?,” he wrote.
Here are some funny reactions from Twitter:
What a funny coincidence!