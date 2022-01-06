84-Year-Old Took 11 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine, Caught on His Way to 12th Jab

Representational Image. Bihar man takes COVID-19 vaccine 11 times.
(Photo Courtesy: Unsplash)
An 84-year-old man from Bihar’s Madhepura district was recently caught going for this 12th COVID-19 vaccination. Upon investigation, it was found that Brahmadeo Mandal had taken 11 vaccine jabs since February 2021, according to The New Indian Express.
A resident of Orai village, Mandal used different identity cards each time and took documents from his relatives to trick the authorities into vaccinating him so many times. He is a retired employee of the postal service and took his first shot on 13 February 2021. After that, he took several shots in March, May, June, July, and August. He took three jabs in September itself using his Aadhar card, voter identity card, and other documents.
When asked about why he decided to take so many jabs, he said, “The government has made a wonderful thing (the vaccine).”
Dr Amrendra Pratap, civil surgeon of Madhepura district said, “I have already ordered in inquiry to find out the truth. The probe will find out how the man in question managed to get so many shots of COVID-19 vaccines.”
A probe has been launched into the matter and authorities will now investigate it in further detail.
(With inputs from The New Indian Express).