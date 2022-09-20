Netizens Impressed As Man Does Upside-Down Moonwalk While Being Underwater

Jaydeep is from Gujarat's Rajkot and is an engineer by profession. He rose to fame through TikTok and since then has gone on shows like India’s Got Talent and Entertainer No. 1. His breathtaking underwater performances have been appreciated by many people including Bollywood celebrities. He has a massive follower base on Instagram where he keeps sharing his performances.

Netizens are continously amazed by his unique skills and especially his moonwalk clip has gone viral like a wildfire. Read some of the comments here: