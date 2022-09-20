Netizens Impressed As Man Does Upside-Down Moonwalk While Being Underwater

Jaydeep Gohil recreating Michael Jackson's signature 'moonwalk' underwater.
(Photo: Instagram/ hydroman_333)
Jaydeep Gohil, known as the 'Hydroman of India', has taken the internet by the storm with his latest video where he recreates Michael Jackson's signature moonwalk underwater in an upside-down position. Netizens were quite amazed by Jaydeep's skill and the video has almost crossed over 10 million views.
Jaydeep is from Gujarat's Rajkot and is an engineer by profession. He rose to fame through TikTok and since then has gone on shows like India’s Got Talent and Entertainer No. 1. His breathtaking underwater performances have been appreciated by many people including Bollywood celebrities. He has a massive follower base on Instagram where he keeps sharing his performances.
Netizens are continously amazed by his unique skills and especially his moonwalk clip has gone viral like a wildfire. Read some of the comments here:
