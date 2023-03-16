Man From Diu Travels Across India In Cycle; Raises Plastic Awareness

In a world where environmental issues are becoming increasingly pressing, individuals are taking it upon themselves to make a difference. Anil Chauhan is one such person who has embarked on a unique and challenging journey to create a plastic-free India.

The Diu resident is travelling all across India, accompanied by his two minor daughters, Shreya Chauhan and Upti Chauhan.

The trio has been cycling across various parts of the country to spread awareness about the environmental hazards of plastic since the past year. According to a report by News18, after a journey of one year and three months, they reached Farakka in Murshidabad.