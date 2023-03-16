Man From Diu Travels Across India In Cycle; Raises Plastic Awareness
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
In a world where environmental issues are becoming increasingly pressing, individuals are taking it upon themselves to make a difference. Anil Chauhan is one such person who has embarked on a unique and challenging journey to create a plastic-free India.
The Diu resident is travelling all across India, accompanied by his two minor daughters, Shreya Chauhan and Upti Chauhan.
The trio has been cycling across various parts of the country to spread awareness about the environmental hazards of plastic since the past year. According to a report by News18, after a journey of one year and three months, they reached Farakka in Murshidabad.
Despite being a fisherman by profession and not belonging to a wealthy family, Anil took this initiative to honour his deceased wife and ensure a better future for his daughters.
The family has visited several North-eastern states to educate citizens about the dangers of single-use plastic. He aims to return to his hometown of Diu within the next four months, having completed his mission.
Anil and his daughters on their mission towards a plastic-free India.
While his daughters continue their studies online during their travels, Anil has been relying on the kindness of locals for food and accommodation. He also highlights the impact of plastic on cow deaths and stresses the need to eliminate single-use plastic. \
News18 reports on how he faced skepticism from his village about embarking on such a journey with his daughters after his wife's death. However, Anil considered this mission his personal responsibility towards his family and the environment.
