Man Feeding 1500 People for Free Every Day Gets UK Award

Azhar Maqsusi, founder of Sani Welfare Foundation.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@azhar_maqsusi)
41-year-old Syed Osman Azhar Maqsusi from Hybderabad undertook a unique project of feeding the homeless. What started as a small initiative to feed an old woman in his locality ended up feeding an average of 1,500 people per day over a period of ten years, and Syed is now being conferred with the UK's Commonwealth Point of Light Award.
Through his NGO, the Sani Welfare Foundation, which he started in 2015, he kick-started the Do Roti campaign, that encouraged people in Hyderabad to carry extra food with them when they leave the house to feed to the homeless.
#HungerHasNoReligion initaitve, day 3371
He has also been distributing food packets and supplies to the poor during the pandemic and strongly believes in the philosophy of 'Hunger Has No Religion'.
"I thank the British Deputy High Commission of Hyderabad from the bottom of my heart for choosing me for a ‘Commonwealth Points of Light Award’. I am extremely delighted that the British Deputy High Commission have honoured me with this award, this will give me more motivation and strength to help poor people," he said while accepting the honour.
An old woman blessing Azhar Maqsusi.
The British Deputy High Commission has also made the announcement on Twitter. Check it out here:
Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner, applauded Azhar's efforts and said, "Azhar’s contribution to society is incredible and has meant the difference between a meal or no meal for millions. There are many similar missions of selfless sacrifice and service, some emerging as a result of the pandemic, but the powerful ‘Hunger has no Religion’ has ran for 8 years, reaching the most vulnerable and delivering a powerful underlying message to all. I cannot be happier for him and members of the Sani Welfare Foundation.”
Published: 08 Jul 2021,02:54 PM IST