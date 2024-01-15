Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Man Dresses As His Girlfriend To Write Exam For Her; Netizens Call It Love Goals

Man Dresses As His Girlfriend To Write Exam For Her; Netizens Call It Love Goals

Man dresses as girlfriend to take exam, hailed as love goals by netizens.
Man dresses as girlfriend to take exam, hailed as love goals by netizens.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

A young man attempted to impersonate his girlfriend to write an exam for her but he was caught at an examination centre in Punjab's Faridkot while taking the exam. The episode has sparked hilarious reactions among netizens from all across the board.

On 7 January, as per reports, a multi-purpose health workers exam was conducted by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at DAV Public School in Kotkapura.

Angrez Singh from Fazilka decided to write the exam as his girlfriend, Paramjit Kaur. The boy wore a bindi, lipstick, and a ladies' suit to successfully impersonate his girlfriend. However, the university officials quickly caught on to it and filed a complaint with the police.

Netizens have since been calling the news "relationship goals", hoping they too find a love like this soon.

One user wrote, "I am not settling for anything less now."

While another wrote, "Pyaar me practical file waigrah bana deta, ye to alag level par chala gaya."

Here are the other reactions:

