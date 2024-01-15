Man Dresses As His Girlfriend To Write Exam For Her; Netizens Call It Love Goals

On 7 January, as per reports, a multi-purpose health workers exam was conducted by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at DAV Public School in Kotkapura.

Angrez Singh from Fazilka decided to write the exam as his girlfriend, Paramjit Kaur. The boy wore a bindi, lipstick, and a ladies' suit to successfully impersonate his girlfriend. However, the university officials quickly caught on to it and filed a complaint with the police.

Netizens have since been calling the news "relationship goals", hoping they too find a love like this soon.

One user wrote, "I am not settling for anything less now."