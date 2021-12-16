Man Slammed for Comparing Harnaaz Sandhu to Neeraj Chopra in Sexist Post

Man compared Harnaaz Sandhu to Neeraj Chopra in sexist post.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Harnaaz Sandhu recently did the nation proud after bringing home the Miss Universe 2021 crown, 21 years after India's last win. As users took to Twitter to congratulate this 21-year-old, there was one user in particular who could not keep their sexist comment to themselves.
They posted two pictures, one of Olympic gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra alongside Sandhu's who is wearing a swimsuit, and wrote, "How boys think they make their country proud. How girls think they make their country proud." They compared Chopra's victory to that of Sandhu's and implied that women cannot make their country proud the way men do, and can only do so by using their looks.
Needless to say, these dated comments did not fly with Twitter who immediately corrected the user and put them in their place.
