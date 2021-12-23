Man Uses Wig to Cheat in Exam, Twitter Gives Full Marks for Effort

Man caught cheating in UP government exams.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Who hasn't been in a situation one night before their exams where they are desperately trying to look for a way to successfully cheat their way through the paper? While most of us rely on the kindness of a friend or a few chits, this man took cheating in exams to a whole new level.
A man appearing for the Uttar Pradesh sub-inspector exams used a wig to hide a hi-tech Bluetooth device and copy with the help of wireless earphones. Despire his elaborate attempts, he was caught by the authorities who got suspicious when the metal detector started ringing near his head.
A video of the incident has been shared online by IPS Officer Rupin Sharma. In the video, it is seen how the man himself is unable to locate his earphones because of how small they are.
While he might have been reprimanded by the authorities there, the man is certainly receiving praise on Twitter for his efforts and creativity. Others have pointed out that instead of working so hard on cheating, he might as well have honestly prepared for the exams.
