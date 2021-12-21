Time to Bring Out the Popcorn as R Madhavan Roasts Chetan Bhagat on Twitter

Marketing stunt or not, this banter is still VERY entertaining.
Chetan Bhagat and R Madhavan fight on Twitter as part of a promotion stunt for Netflix show 'Decoupled'.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

It all started when Netflix India's Twitter handle asked users what they preferred more, books or movies. Chetan Bhagat replied to this and said, "My books, and movies based on them."

R Madhavan took a dig at his statement and this is what triggered a LONG banter on Twitter that kept users entertained last night. Even though it was actually a set-up to promote Madhavan's new show 'Decoupled' on Netflix, where Bhagat also makes an appearance, it was still fun to watch.

Check it out here:

People started picking up on the fact that this was a marketing gimmick, and R Madhavan revealed it too after some users started talking about it.

