Unique Crossover Between ‘Pushpa’ & ‘Tom and Jerry’ Takes Over the Internet

Tom and JerryxPushpa crossover.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube Screengrab)
Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is the south's latest and most hit film of 2022 so far. Trends from the movies have taken over the internet on a global scale, including international celebrities and influencers who are seen grooving on the songs from the film.
Among the many edits that have been made, there is one that is particularly unique and has caught the attention of netizens online. A video showing the uncanny similarities between Tom and Jerry and Pushpa has gone viral. The video shows many dance steps that are similar from the two, including the famous Srivalli step.
Even Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava Oo Antava' song has a Tom and Jerry version! Don't believe us? Check this out:
With more than 5 lakh views, the video is earning a lot of laughs. Many users have spoke about how 'Tom and Jerry' is relatable in every context whereas others have reminisced about their childhood memories.
What did you think of the video?
