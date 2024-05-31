Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Man Asks Delhi Police to Help Him Find a Girlfriend; Here's Their Witty Reply

Man Asks Delhi Police to Help Him Find a Girlfriend; Here's Their Witty Reply

Delhi Police responds wittily to man seeking help to find a girlfriend
Delhi Police. 

(Photo: X)

Delhi Police's witty response to a man asking for help finding a girlfriend on their World No Tobacco Day post had social media users laughing out loud. The man's comment, made by X user Shivam Bhardwaj, had not relation to the post, but Delhi Police responded anyway.

"Meri girlfriend kab banwaoge? Main abhi signal Hoon Delhi police. This is not fair you should help me to find a girlfriend for me (When will you help me find a girlfriend? I am a signal, Delhi Police),” Shivam said in his post. As for the "signal" part in his post, Shivam seemingly meant that he is currently single.

Adding a witty tip, they remarked, "Sir, we can help you find her (only if she ever goes missing) Tip: If you are a 'signal', we hope you stay green, not red."

Many users thought that the response was "great." While others responded with emojis.

