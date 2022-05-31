Mamata Banerjee’s Exchange With TMC Leader About His Belly Size Goes Viral

Mamata Banerjee is heard saying, "The manner in which your belly is growing you can collapse any day. Aren't you walking or exercising?"

To this, he replied saying he exercised every day because he loved eating pakoras (fritters) every morning.

"If you have pakoras everyday you will never lose weight," said Banerjee

When he said he practiced yoga every day, Banerjee asked him to show what asanas he did.

The worker proceeded to show a pranayam, to which Banerjee said that this will not help him get rid of fat.

"How many Kapalbhatis do you do?" she asked. The main said he did 1000.

"Impossible! If you can do 1000 kapalbhatis in front of me, I will give you Rs 10,000," Banerjee challenged.

The man said he couldn't do them because the rule was to not do them after 5 pm.

The entire discussion stirred laugh among the audience and netizens too have found it amusing. Here are some reactions.