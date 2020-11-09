Did Mallika Sherawat Predict Kamala Harris' Win? Here's Proof

Mallika Sherawat once played a Hollywood character inspired by Kamala Harris.

Turns out, Kamala Harris' victory as the next Vice President of the United States of America was predicted by Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat long before anyone could have imagined! Soon after Harris was declared as the Vice President-elect, a tweet by Sherawat from 2009 went viral.

It read, "Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule!"

Social media users were left surprised at the accuracy, even after over a decade. Here's how they reacted:

Any pandemic predictions, Mallika?

Is Mallika Sherawat our very own Jofra Archer?

After the news of Joe Biden being the next president of USA spread across the world, netizens dug out an old tweet of cricketer Jofra Archer's that said, "Joe!" and son it became fodder for memes. Some netizens are now comparing Mallika Sherawat to Jofra Archer who is known to have an old tweet for almost any occasion!

Yep..

In 2011, Sherawat had played a character inspired by Kamala Harris in the Hollywood film Politics of Love. On Monday, she shared a photo with Harris and wrote, "Loved meeting and playing a character inspired by the Vice President elect of the USA for my Hollywood film Politics Of Love. The Los Angeles Times gave the film a glowing review"