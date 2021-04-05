Meet This Indian Woman Making Strides in EV Manufacturing

Madhumita Agrawal, Co-Founder, OBEN
Image: Twitter
Madhumita Agrawal is the co-founder of OBEN Electric Vehicle Private Limited, which an EV (electric vehicle) manufacturing firm that specializes in designing premium electric scooters. She is also the first Indian woman to be heading a company like this.
An IIT and IIM alumna, she has also founded IPexcel, a technology and innovation consulting firm, that is worth millions of dollars today. Coming from a middle class family in Rourkela, Odisha, she even pursued law before finally becoming an entrepreneur.
Talking about the challenges she faces as a woman in the business, she explains how she has to prove herself even better in front of stakeholders, and that people do not believe women entrepreneurs and do not take them seriously at most times. Despite all of these obstacles, with the support of her family and her husband Dinkar Agrawal, who also happens to be the co-founder of OBEN, she said she could navigate these tough waters.
No matter what the field, we love when women have wins like these in their careers, and we are all for it.
