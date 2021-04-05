Meet This Indian Woman Making Strides in EV Manufacturing

Madhumita Agrawal is the co-founder of OBEN Electric Vehicle Private Limited, which an EV (electric vehicle) manufacturing firm that specializes in designing premium electric scooters. She is also the first Indian woman to be heading a company like this.

An IIT and IIM alumna, she has also founded IPexcel, a technology and innovation consulting firm, that is worth millions of dollars today. Coming from a middle class family in Rourkela, Odisha, she even pursued law before finally becoming an entrepreneur.