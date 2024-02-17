Critics Review: 'Madame Web' Is A Mixed Bag of Less Than Ideal Goodies

“From its lack of stakes to its absence of style, and from its laughable CGI to its palpable discomfort with the rhythms and tropes of its genre, “Madame Web” is a superhero movie that feels like it was made by and for people who have never seen a modern superhero movie. In theory, that might have been a blessing in disguise. In practice, only (Dakota) Johnson is able to make it seem that way.”

David Ehrlich, Indie Wire