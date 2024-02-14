'Love Storiyaan' Review: A Poignant Reminder That Love is Resilient & Political

Inspired by the stories featured in the India Love Project, an initiative by journalists Niloufer Venkatraman, Priya Ramani, and Samar Halarnkar, Love Storiyaan works best when we hear directly from the couples. That is the magic of the show – it’s based in real life.

Society insists on telling you that love is only possible when it's palatable; that love doesn’t have to be political. And for decades, films, books, and songs have told us that ‘love conquers all’ and that if you have love, you can survive anything. The couples in Love Storiyaan prove that this fictional adage is deeply rooted in reality.