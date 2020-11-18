Netizens React to Lucky Ali's Viral Video Singing 'O Sanam'

"His ummmmmmmmmmmm is better than Badshah's whole career." Deeksha Sharma "His ummmmmmmmmmmm is better than Badshah's whole career." | (Photo: The Quint/Aroop Mishra) Social Buzz "His ummmmmmmmmmmm is better than Badshah's whole career."

A video of singer Lucky Ali crooning his hit song 'O Sanam' and playing the guitar, has gone viral. In the video, the singer stops at a line where there is a mention of the word death, drawing a widespread emotional response from fans. Lucky, who is 62 now, looks very different in a skull cap and trimmed white beard as he strums the notes and starts singing. Although his voice sounds aged, he has lost none of the hallmark melodious magic.

But what caught the attention of everyone is when he reached the line in the second stanza that goes, "Mar bhi gaye toh bhool na jaana (don't forget me even after I die)." Lucky abruptly stops singing at that point, before picking up the song a few lines later. A photographer named Saad Khan shared the video on his Instagram and YouTube pages. Later, the same video was shared by the singer himself on Instagram.

Here are some responses to the viral video.

Wondering If Badshah Has Read This Already?

A Direct Message for Tanishka Bagchi, Is It?

Where's the Lie?

Any Version of Lucky Ali is the Best Version. No?

Why is Everyone After Badshah? Badshah?

Honestly...