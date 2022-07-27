We Gave the Little Miss Trend a Bollywood Twist, and Here’s How It Looks

Little Miss trend featuring Indian actors.
(Image: The Quint
The "Little Miss" and "Mr Men" memes have taken over social media, and everybody is making their own version of the trend. The cartoon that began as part of a children's book back in 1971 has started becoming more and more relatable to Gen Z folk. They use the cartoons as a reflection of their personalities, quirks, and things that represent their behaviour.
First started by Instagram handle @juulpuppy, the trend has been adopted by desis too. So, how could we not jump on it and make out own Bollywood version?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)