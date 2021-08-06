Messi Parts Ways With Barcelona, and Netizens Cannot Keep Calm

Messi cannot stay with Barcelona despite agreements, said the club in a statement.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
In a recent announcement that took fans by a shock worldwide, FC Barcelona announced that Messi will be leaving the club.
In their statement, Barcelona said, "Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles. As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled."
This statement took the internet by storm in less than a few hours, and a lot of fans took to social media to express their sadness over the end of a historic partnership between Messi and the club. Other fans even supported Messi's decision, vowing to root for any other club he decides to join.
