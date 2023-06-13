LinkedIn Users Help a Struggling Swiggy Delivery Executive Find a Better Job

LinkedIn users came together to help Sahil Singh, who was struggling financially, find a better job
Life can be tough, but it gets a little easier if there is a community to support you, and here's a perfect example to illustrate that.
Recently when a LinkedIn user, Priyanshi Chandel, shared the story of Sahil Singh, a delivery executive who was facing financial difficulties, many users came forward to help him find a better job. And within a few days, Sahil landed a job.
In her post, Priyanshi mentioned that she had recently placed an order from Swiggy, but her order was delayed quite a bit. Once, Sahil Singh, the delivery executive reached, Priyanshi enquired about the delay.
To which, Sahil replied that he had to walk the distance to deliver the order since he has no money to even rent a bike. He further explained that he hasn't eaten in a week and has been surviving on tea and water.
Sahil also mentioned that he is an engineer, but had lost his job during the pandemic. He requested Priyanshi to help him find another job since he has been struggling to survive. After listening to Sahil's ordeal, Priyanshi turned to LinkedIn and shared his story.
Priyanshi's post soon went viral, and many LinkedIn users came forward to offer their help. In a few days, he found a job and the users were thrilled. They left some encouraging comments on the post, complimenting Priyanshi for her kind initiative.
A user wrote, "I heartly appreciate you Priyanshi Chandel for kindness and sharing. I'm thankful to the people for their efforts who helped Sahil Singh to get a job."
Another user commented, "Humanity Still Alive."
Here are other responses:
