'A Terrific Actor': Lillete Dubey, Rupali Ganguly, Others Remember Rituraj Singh

Rituraj Singh's friends and colleagues mourn his demise.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Television actor Rituraj Singh passed away on Tuesday (20 February) at the age of 59 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Singh's sudden death has left the industry shocked. His friends and colleagues have taken to social media to offer condolences.
Actor Lillete Dubey took to Instagram to share photos from the sets of a play she did with Singh and wrote, "Lost an old friend and co actor Rituraj Singh today.. and was very sad.. we had worked together in theatre since he was in his 20’s .. endearing, affectionate and a terrific actor on stage, he also straddled TV & films later and I always felt he never got the parts that really shone light on his immense talent .. met him very recently after ages and we promised to catch up properly .. a promise that will be fulfilled elsewhere now I guess .. RIP dearest Ritz .. Will miss you .." She added that the photo she posted was from one of her plays that Singh was a part of, namely 'On a Muggy night in Mumbai ‘ by Mahesh Dattani.
Rupali Ganguly, who worked with Singh in Anupamaa, shared a long note remembering him. "Dear Rituraj Sir, It was an honour to share screen space with you … like an enthusiastic student getting to learn her favourite subject from a teacher who has taught many others , I was overjoyed … You said you had seen my work and yet I wanted to prove to you that I could earn my place in the frame standing next to one of the legends of television whom I had watched growing up … your all knowing smile after our scenes and your words of encouragement was like a report card to me … I was thrilled by your kind words … but there was so much more to learn Sir …. These pictures I had taken of you when you wore the chef cap … I was tardy in sending it to you … never thought these would be put up here as a remembrance…. Your life stories ,quirky sense of humour, immense knowledge about world cinema and your talent shall always be remembered. Thank you for being Yashpal Sir to my Anupamaa .. Thank you for the words that left an indelible mark … Rupali"
Take a look at some other reactions:
Singh was a part of shows such as Banegi Apni Baat, Jyoti, Hitler Didi, Shapath, Warrior High, Aahat, Adaalat, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Anupamaa. More recently, he starred in the Rohit Shetty web series Indian Police Force.
