'Anupamaa' Actor Rituraj Singh Passes Away After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Television actor Rituraj Singh passed away at the age of 59, his friend and colleague Amit Behl told indianexpress.com. Singh, who had been hospitalised recently to treat a pancreatic illness, died due to a cardiac arrest.

In a statement to indianexpress.com Behl said, "He was unwell. Was hospitalised 15 days back due to some pancreatic issues. Was back home few days back, but yesterday was feeling really weak and they rushed him to hospital. But he got the attack before reaching hospital.”