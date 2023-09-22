SRK Fan Recreates Azad’s Bandage Look From ‘Jawan’ In Viral Clip

Jawan the blockbuster hit starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Atlee, continues to sweep the box office, breaking records with global collections soaring to ₹907.54 crore. As fans celebrate their beloved star's success, one fan's heartfelt tribute stands out.

In a viral video shared on social media, a fan flawlessly emulates Shah Rukh Khan's character, Azad, from the film. The video captures his journey as he boards a train, complete with Azad's signature bandaged face, hand, and a hint of his characteristic limp.