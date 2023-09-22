Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019SRK Fan Recreates Azad’s Bandage Look From ‘Jawan’ In Viral Clip

SRK Fan Recreates Azad's Bandage Look From 'Jawan' In Viral Clip

The video has already amassed nearly 1.8 million views and garnered a wide array of comments and reactions.
SRK Fan Recreates Azad’s Bandage Look From ‘Jawan’ In Viral Clip

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)

Jawan the blockbuster hit starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Atlee, continues to sweep the box office, breaking records with global collections soaring to ₹907.54 crore. As fans celebrate their beloved star's success, one fan's heartfelt tribute stands out.

In a viral video shared on social media, a fan flawlessly emulates Shah Rukh Khan's character, Azad, from the film. The video captures his journey as he boards a train, complete with Azad's signature bandaged face, hand, and a hint of his characteristic limp.

The video, posted on September 8, has already amassed nearly 1.8 million views and garnered a wide array of comments and reactions.

Take a look:

