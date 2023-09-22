SRK Fan Recreates Azad’s Bandage Look From ‘Jawan’ In Viral Clip
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
Jawan the blockbuster hit starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Atlee, continues to sweep the box office, breaking records with global collections soaring to ₹907.54 crore. As fans celebrate their beloved star's success, one fan's heartfelt tribute stands out.
In a viral video shared on social media, a fan flawlessly emulates Shah Rukh Khan's character, Azad, from the film. The video captures his journey as he boards a train, complete with Azad's signature bandaged face, hand, and a hint of his characteristic limp.
The video, posted on September 8, has already amassed nearly 1.8 million views and garnered a wide array of comments and reactions.
Take a look:
