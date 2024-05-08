'Laapataa Ladies' Fame Nitanshi Goel's AI Pic On Met Gala Red Carpet Goes Viral
(Photo Courtesy: X/@AKPPL_Official)
An AI-generated picture of Nitanshi Goel, who played Phool in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, has caught the internet's attention. In the viral photo, Nitanshi can be seen as a Met Gala attendee, donning her character Phool's red saree and a winter shawl on the iconic red carpet.
Sharing the same picture on their official X handle, Aamir Khan Productions wrote, "Our Phool blossoming in the garden of time. Watch #LaapataaLadies on @NetflixIndia now.”
Nitanshi also re-shared the tweet on her handle. Have a look at it here:
The theme for this year's Met Gala was ‘The Garden of Time,’ drawing inspiration from a J G Ballard tale. Reacting to the viral picture, several users cheered for Nitanshi.
A user wrote on X, "From Surajmukhi to MetGala journey of Phool Kumari is the next big thing.” "Such a fresh air to the industry. Way to go. Stay blessed," wrote another.
Have a look at some other reactions here:
Laapataa Ladies is currently streaming on Netflix. In addition to Nitanshi, the film also stars Sparsh Srivastava and Pratibha Ranta in the lead roles and Ravi Kishan in a pivotal character.
