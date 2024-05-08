'Laapataa Ladies' Fame Nitanshi Goel's AI Pic On Met Gala Red Carpet Goes Viral

An AI-generated picture of Nitanshi Goel, who played Phool in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, has caught the internet's attention. In the viral photo, Nitanshi can be seen as a Met Gala attendee, donning her character Phool's red saree and a winter shawl on the iconic red carpet.

Sharing the same picture on their official X handle, Aamir Khan Productions wrote, "Our Phool blossoming in the garden of time. Watch #LaapataaLadies on @NetflixIndia now.”