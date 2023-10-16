25 Yrs of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Some Scenes from This Cult Classic Didn't Age Well

Karan Johar’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turned 25 on Monday (16 October) and over the years, the film has both attained a cult status and been criticised for some of the scenes having not aged well. From giving the world the iconic Rahul-Anjali pair to multiple dialogues becoming iconic memes, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has cemented its place in the Bollywood romance library.

For context, Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) falls in love with Tina (Rani Mukerji) which also leads to him losing touch with his best friend Anjali (Kajol) who has been in love with him all along.

As Johar himself admitted, “The first film that I made, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I firmly believe that the gender politics of that film was all wrong. It is propagating incorrect gender politics, there is a lot of surfacesness in that film. Of course, there is nostalgia so you love it, but you don’t scratch the surface of the film and see that what Rahul is doing is actually not what I would want all the Rahuls in the audience, or all the boys in general, to do.”

And since a rewatch to celebrate 25 years of the film was inevitable, here are some KKHH scenes that definitely haven’t aged well.