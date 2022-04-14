22-Year-Old Choreographer Jainil Mehta Goes Viral for Dancing in Skirts

Jainil Mehta, the man in skirt became viral for his dance in New York City
(Picture Courtesy: @jainil_dreamtodance/ instagram)
Dance as an art form is about expressing oneself without any boundaries and Jainil Mehta, a 22-year-old choreographer, is proving just that! Hailing from Mumbai, India, Jainil's dances in New York have gone viral for one very important reason: he does them all dressed in colourful, vibrant lehengas.
His dance series #MenInSkirts that seeks to make clothing more inclusive and challenges the gender binary in clothes.
Jainil's social media profile is full of mesmerizing performances on Bollywood songs in skirts. Recently, one of his dance videos on the song 'Jume Re Gori' from Gangubai Kathiawadi went viral with over 17 million views. the Users online can't stop admiring his graceful dance, his heartwarming smile, and obviously, his colorful attire.
In one of his posts, Jainil expressed that he has been passionate about dance since he was a child and had always found skirts and lehengas to be freeing.
He also had a challenging childhood since he never confirmed to the gender norms such as 'men don't dance' or 'men don't wear skirts' but as he moved abroad for his higher studies, he gained the confidence to express who he truly was. His performance on the famous 'Saami Saami' song is an absolute treat for your eyes.
Jainil has been recieveing a lot of praises and admiration for his dances and his message of promoting gender-neutral clothing. Some of his comments are enough to birghten your day and believe in the goodness of people. Read here:
